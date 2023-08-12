GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian teenager Clinton Dombila signs for Armenian top-flight side Ararat Yerevan

Published on: 12 August 2023
Ghanaian teenager Clinton Dombila signs for Armenian top-flight side Ararat Yerevan

Ghanaian youngster Clinton Dombila has been snapped up by Armenian Premier League side FC Ararat Yerevan, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Ararat announced the signing of the 18-year-old Ghanaian defender on Saturday morning after completing his transfer.

Dombila was born on February 10, 2005, and started his career in Ghana before moving to the JMG Football Academy in Mali.

The teenage right-back has been given the number 12 shirt and is in line to make his debut on Saturday when Ararat take on West Armenia in the Armenian top division.

Ararat have managed to pick just a point from two matches since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more