Ghanaian teenager Darko Gyabi to join Leeds United from Man City for £5 million

England-born Ghanaian teenager Darko Boateng Gyabi will join Premier League side Leeds United this transfer window after an agreement has been reached according to The Athletic.

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Leeds for the release of the 18-year-old central midfielder for around £5 million fixed fee.

Gyabi played a significant role for the Man City U23 side in the 2021-22 season helping them to clinch the Premier League 2 title for the second time in a row.

The England U18 star made 11 appearances, scored once and provided three assists in the Premier League 2.

Man City beat competition from Arsenal and Wolves to land Gyabi from Millwall in November 2018 for around £300,000 when he was only 14 years.

Gyabi was outstanding in the 2020-21 campaign where he played 22 matches in all competitions and scored 8 goals and provided two assists in the process while with the Man City U18 side.

The South East London Football Scholar has played for England at the U15, U16 and U17 levels. He remains eligible to represent Ghana, the country of his parents in future.