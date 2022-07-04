Ghanaian teenager Frank Junior Adjei signs for Swedish Allsvenkan side IFK Varnamo

Swedish top division outfit IFK Värnamo have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager Frank Junior Adjei on a long-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 18-year-old Ghanaian midfielder penned his contract with the club on Monday and is ready for Värnamo as he joins the squad on Thursday.

Adjei has joined Värnamo from the Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Goldstars FC and was previously part of the Golden Boys Academy.

In his maiden season in the Ghanaian top-flight, Adjei played 14 matches for Goldstars and scored one goal in the process helping the league debutantes to retain their Premier League status.

Goldstars finished at the 9th position at the end of the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Enes Ahmetovic, Sports Manager of Värnamo reacted to the signing of the talented youngster.

"Frank is a player that we have visited our environment before and who has done well then. He is a promising football player with a lot of great qualities.

"Frank will certainly need time to acclimatize to Swedish football, but once he has done so, this can be really good."