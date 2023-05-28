Ghanaian teenager Gideon Kodua wins 'The Dylan Tombides award' at West Ham

English-born Ghanaian teenager Gideon Kodua has been honoured with the Dylan Tombides award following his outstanding campaign with the West Ham United U18s this season.

Kodua had an impressive campaign for the West Ham U18, captaining them to 27 wins in 32 games played this season, a run of form that saw the team achieve top spot in the U18 Premier League South and lift the FA Youth Cup for the fourth time in history.

The 18-year-old was instrumental for his side with his goal-scoring efforts, scoring 16 times in all competitions, including 12 in the U18 Premier League South.

Kodua also netted three times in the FA Youth Cup - including a magnificent 35-yard lobbed finish in the final 5-1 victory over Arsenal.

Kodua’s excellent play earned him a spot in the U21 team where he appeared seven times in all competitions this season, having made his debut in the Premier League International Cup match against PSV at home in October.

The young attacker would later make his Premier League 2 debut against Blackburn Rovers in a 2-2 draw.

The Dylan Tombides award is given annually to the Academy of Football’s outstanding scholar and is named in honour of the late West Ham and Australia U23 forward Tombides, who tragically passed away at the age of 20 in April 2014.