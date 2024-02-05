Ghanaian teenager Henry Addo set to join Maccabi Tel Aviv in €900k deal

Ghanaian teenager Henry Addo is set to join Maccabi Tel Aviv from MSK Zilina in a transfer deal worth approximately â‚¬900k.

The young winger, who can also play as a centre-forward has had an impressive season with the Slovakian club, catching the eye of Maccabi Tel Aviv scouts who believe he would be a valuable asset to their team.

Since being promoted to the first team at the beginning of the season, Addo has consistently delivered strong performances, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances, primarily coming on as a substitute.

His success with MSK Zilina is no surprise given his background in the game. Addo began his career at Zilina Africa, a project run by the Slovakian club that has produced numerous talented players from Ghana.

At just 17 years old, Addo's impending move to Maccabi Tel Aviv represents a significant step forward in his career.

The Israeli side have a reputation for developing young talent, and Addo will likely benefit from the club's resources and expertise.

With his speed, skill, and determination, he could prove to be a valuable addition to the team and potentially become a star player in the future.