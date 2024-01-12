Ghanaian teenager Henry Oware transferred to Lommel SK in Belgium

Ghanaian teenager Henry Oware, a promising left central defender, has been transferred from French club Estac Troyes to Lommel SK in Belgium as part of City Football Group's efforts to develop young talent.

Oware, who is just 19 years old, has signed a contract that will keep him at Lommel SK for two and half years.

His move to Europe was facilitated by his agents, Sebastian Arnesen and Marcel Veerman.

Oware's journey to Europe began when he was scouted by City Football Group during the prestigious DBJ tournament in Accra, Ghana.

The tournament was organized by FIFA-licensed agent Daniel Boifio Jr., who has a reputation for identifying talented young players. Impressed by Oware's skills and potential, City Football Group decided to bring him on board, paying a reported £840,000 to secure his services from WAFA in 2022.

With the support of his agents, Oware has now joined Lommel SK, where he hopes to continue developing his craft and making a name for himself in European football.

This transfer represents another success story for City Football Group's youth development program, which has already produced several top players over the years.