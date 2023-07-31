Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman nets first competitive goal in Nordsjaelland away triumph

Ghanaian teenage prodigy Ibrahim Osman netted his very first competitive goal for FC Nordsjaelland on Monday when they saw off AGF Aarhus in the Danish Superliga.

Nordsjaelland preserved their perfect start to the 2023-24 campaign with a resounding 3-1 victory over their opponents at the Ceres Park in Aarhus.

Nordsjaelland drew the first blood of the match in the 35th minute after Swedish forward Benjamin Nygren scored to put them ahead following an assist from Mohammed Diomande.

Nicolai Poulsen scored four minutes from the interval to draw the home side levelled in the matchday two encounter.

Osman got his name on the scoresheet for the first time in the Danish league to restore the advantage for Nordsjaelland after connecting a pass from Nygren six minutes after the break.

Danish forward Marcus Ingvartsen converted a penalty kick in the dying embers of the match to round off the victory for Nordsjaelland.

Ghana U23 star Ernest Nuamah, who scored a hatrick in the opening game, started the game from the bench. He was brought on in the 68th minute for Nygren.

Osman, 18, has one goal and one assist after two matches into the new season for Nordsjaelland in the Danish top division.