Published on: 02 July 2024
Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman recounts magical moment he made Black Stars debut

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman has described his maiden call-up to the Black Stars as a surreal experience.

After impressing with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, Osman earned a spot in the national team squad for friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

Reflecting on his debut, Osman admitted initial nerves but soon embraced the moment's significance.

"I was nervous, but people had predicted my national team call-up, so it felt surreal when it happened," Osman told 3Sports.

"Being just 19 and playing for the national team was crazy!"

Osman's impressive form with Nordsjaelland, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 29 league appearances, caught the attention of top European clubs.

He eventually signed for Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, reuniting with fellow Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey.

Osman's standout season and national team debut have marked a remarkable rise for the young attacker.

His inclusion in the Black Stars' squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic further highlights his potential.

With his talent and dedication, Osman is expected to make a significant impact in the Premier League and on the international stage.

