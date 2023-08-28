Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman registers assist in FC Nordsjaelland win over Midtjylland

Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman played exceptionally for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super League on Sunday, helping them bounce back to winning ways with another victory over Midtjylland.

The Danish side came from the back of a defeat to Silkeborg last weekend as they lost 2-0 at the Jysk Park.

Marcus Ingvartsen fired the team into the lead in the seventh minute signifying FC Nordsjaelland's determination to rebound from their earlier disappointment with a fine finish.

They, however, had to wait until the second half to increase the lead where Osman's dexterous feet came into play. The 18-year-old sprinted with the ball on the left flank and dummied his marker to set up Ingvartsen on the 52nd-minute mark to double the lead.

After several efforts from both sides, Osman found the back of the net but was flagged offside for the build-up delaying his second goal of the season.

The Danish heavyweights however went on to score the third and final goal thanks to Mario Dorgeles, an Ivorian who made the most of Ingvartsen's pass on the 90th-minute mark to seal a 3-0 win for the Tigers who sit on top of the log alongside FC Copenhagen with 15 points after six games.