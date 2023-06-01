Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman signs professional contract with FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian teenage sensation Ibrahim Osman has signed a professional contract with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, signalling a promising step in his football career.

The deal was facilitated by Paramount Sports Management, who played a crucial role in making this dream move a reality for Osman.

This exciting signing further strengthens the Right to Dream-Nordsjaelland lineage, which has already produced remarkable talents such as Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah, who is taking the Danish league by storm this season.

The 18-year-old's inclusion in this esteemed group is a testament to his immense potential and exceptional skills on the pitch.

Osman's journey with FC Nordsjaelland began in the youth ranks, where he displayed his natural talent and dedication to the sport.

After impressing the coaching staff and making steady progress, he was granted his senior debut in February, marking an important milestone in his football career.

Since then, Osman has seized every opportunity to showcase his abilities, earning a total of five appearances in the senior team this season. With each game, he has exhibited maturity beyond his years, demonstrating technical prowess, tactical understanding, and a strong work ethic.

By signing a professional contract, Osman has solidified his commitment to FC Nordsjaelland and is determined to establish himself as a key player at the Right to Dream Park.