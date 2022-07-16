Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Sad joins Slovakian club FK Podbrezová 

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sad has signed for FK Železiarne Podbrezová on a year deal from Star Makers in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Sad spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Spanish lower club Hernan Cortes, assisted twice and scored three goals in 15 appearances.

He was a core pillar in the lower-tier league for Hernan Cortes helping the club to reach the semifinals of Tescera League qualification playoffs.

The 19-year-old, who cost an undisclosed fee, is rated by his technical prowess, a diminutive midfielder known for his passing, technique and movement due to his vision on the ball.

He dictate the flow of play in midfield, while rarely relinquishing possession.

"Today is a proud day for me and my family. I’m here to adapt, learn and develop into a matured player," Sad said.

"Podbrezová is one of the great clubs in Slovakia best know for producing young talents. So for me, it was a very good idea and the right decision to make." He added.

Podbrezová earned promotion back to the top flight league after been crowned the 2021-22 champions in the second-tier league.

They were firstly promoted to the top flight league in 2013/2014 in the club history.