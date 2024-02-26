GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian teenager Jalal Abdulai scores again for Elfsborg in Swedish Cup

Published on: 26 February 2024

Published on: 26 February 2024
Ghanaian teenager Jalal Abdulai scores again for Elfsborg in Swedish Cup

Ghanaian attacker Jalal Abdulai continues to impress for Elfsborg in the Swedish Cup. On Saturday, he scored his second goal in two games, this time against Orgryte.

Unfortunately, his effort was not enough as Elfsborg lost the round 2 game 3-2.

Abdulai came off the bench to score against GAIS the previous weekend, and he repeated the feat against Orgryte.

Noah Christoffersson gave Orgryte the lead 17 minutes into the game, but Abdulai levelled the score 11 minutes later.

Substitute Noah Soderberg gave Elfsborg the lead for the first time in the game just after the half-hour mark, but Orgryte restored parity through Noah Christoffersson again just after the hour mark.

Nicklas Barkroth netted the winning goal for Orgryte with 16 minutes to the end of the game, sealing all three points for them.

Despite the loss, Abdulai's performances have been promising, and he continues to establish himself as a key player for Elfsborg.

Abdulai joined Elfsborg in July 2023 from Inter Allies and has a contract until December 2027.

With his talent and dedication, he is expected to play a vital role in the team's success in the future.

