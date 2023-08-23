Ghanaian teenager James Ampofo nets a brace on Raufoss IL debut in Norway

Ghanaian teenager James Ampofo bagged a brace on his first team debut for Raufoss IL in their massive victory over Sogndal IL in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old forward climbed off the bench to score twice to propel Raufoss to an emphatic 3-0 win at the NAMMO stadium.

Ampofo made a switch from Greek club AO Episkopi Rethymnou to Raufoss earlier this month on a free transfer.

He scored five goals in two games for the U19 team, convincing the manager to give him an opportunity with the first team.

Having been named on the bench in the previous four games, Ampofo was handed his first game Wednesday, coming on as a substitute in the 68th minute.

The former Ghana U20 player scored in the 75th and 90th minutes, adding to a first goal by Markus Johnsgard to seal the victory for Raufoss.

Former Great Olympics defender Jamal Deen Haruna lasted the entire duration of the match for the home side.

Former Ghana youth international, Isaac Twum played 62 minutes of the match for Sogndal after he was replaced by Per-Egil Flo.