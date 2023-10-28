GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian teenager Jayden Addai continues impressive form with 9th goal in Jong AZ defeat

Published on: 28 October 2023
WIJDEWORMER, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 14: 1-0 Jayden Addai of Jong AZ celebrates his goal during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between Jong AZ and Jong FC Utrect at AFAS Trainingscomplex on August 14, 2023 in Wijdewormer, Netherlands. (Photo by Jan Mulder/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Dutch-born Ghanaian teenager Jayden Addai continues to hit the ground running with another goal for Jong AZ in their defeat to FC Emmen Dutch Eerste Divisie on Friday.

Addai got the consolation for Jong AZ as they threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 in the end at the De Oude Meerdijk Stadium in Emmen.

The 18-year-old attacker registered his 9th goal in 10 matches to put Jong AZ in the lead in the match ten minutes from kickoff whistle after getting an assist from Mexx Meerdink.

Midfielder Jari Vlak restored parity in the match when he levelled matters for Emmen with six minutes remaining to the interval.

Emmen sealed the victory with a goal deep in stoppage-time when Vlak scored his second of the match.

Another Dutch-born Ghanaian teenage forward Ernest Poku played the full-throttle of the match for Jong AZ.

Addai has been involved in ten goals in ten appearances for Jong AZ in the Dutch second-tier league this season. He has scored 9 times and delivered one assist.

