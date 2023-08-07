Ghanaian teenager Justin Diehl scores twice as Cologne II demolish Rot Weiss Ahlen

Ghanaian teenage forward, Justin Diehl continued with his scoring form since the beginning of the 2023-24 season after netting a brace over the weekend for FC Cologne II.

The 18-year-old, born in Germany, found the net twice when Cologne II destroyed Rot Weiss Ahlen in Regionalliga West at their own backyard.

Diehl got the visitors into the lead in the 15th minute, but the advantage was doubled before recess after Oliver Schmitt scored in the 36th minute.

Portuguese youngster Joao Pinto added two goals in the 62nd and 65th minutes before Diehl completed the routing with a minute remaining to the final whistle.

The German-born Ghanaian has three goals in two matches since the beginning of the new campaign, which kicked off last week.

Diehl has represented Germany at the U16, U18, and U19 levels but remains eligible to play for Ghana internationally through his parents.