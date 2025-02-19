Ghanaian teenager Kenneth Tsokli training with Landskrona BoIS amid growing interest

Promising Ghanaian midfielder Kenneth Tsokli, 17, from the renowned Right to Dream Academy, is currently training with Swedish club Landskrona BoIS as interest in him continues to grow.

Tsokli, who has previously visited Danish top-flight club FC Nordsjaelland, is now being closely evaluated by Swedish second-tier side.

Landskrona’s sports director, Billy Magnusson, acknowledges that other clubs are also monitoring the young talent.

"We're probably not alone on the ball. There are probably other clubs involved. But we thought it was fitting that he gets to drive with us for a week," Magnusson told HD.se.

Tsokli first trained with the club’s P19 team before joining the first team, where he will remain until Sunday.

"Then it's not said more than that. We know each other. It's always exciting to see where the level is with a player who was born then and comes from Right to Dream," Magnusson added.

Landskrona, who finished third in Superettan last season and narrowly missed promotion to Allsvenskan after losing to IFK Varnamo in the playoffs, has not previously signed players from the African market.

However, the club is exploring the possibility of strengthening their scouting and recruitment network.

"For us, it's more about getting a feel for where the level might be and how everything works. You talk around and get some contacts that feel credible," Magnusson explained.

Right to Dream have a strong track record of developing young players and sending them to European clubs.