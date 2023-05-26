Ghanaian teenager Kobbie Mainoo sums up breakthrough season after claiming award

English-born Ghanaian teenager Kobbie Boateng Mainoo has hailed winning the Manchester United young player of the year award as the moment of his season for him and his family.

The 18-year-old received the annual accolade for the top prospect in Man United following an impressive campaign in the 2022-23 season.

The likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Danny Welbeck, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho are all previous winners of the award.

The attacking midfielder made 13 appearances for the Man United U21 in the Premier League 2, where he scored twice and assisted twice.

Mainoo went ahead to make three appearances for the senior team, making his debut in the Carabao Cup quarter-final match against Charlton Athletic in January this year.

He also featured in the FA Cup fourth round against Reading before making his first Premier League bow against Leicester City at the Old Trafford in February.

Taking to Instagram, Mainoo wrote: "Jimmy Murphy young player of the year award! What a moment for me and my family, and what a season it’s been.

"Unfortunate for it to have ended with an injury, but I can’t wait to get back on the pitch."

Speaking about the award after being handed it on Thursday night, Mainoo also said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

"It’s an unbelievable feeling. I have been at this club all my life, and it’s all been building to tonight. And to have my family here watching me, surrounding me, it is just amazing.

"I’ve been in training with the lads quite a few times. They all made me feel welcome, and all gave me words of advice and encouragement. So I felt at home.

"To stay around it and to keep on getting more games is the ultimate goal. I want to stay at this club; I’ve been here my whole life."

Mainoo was handed the coveted award during the halftime when Man United thrashed Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League at the Old Trafford on Thursday.