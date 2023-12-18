GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian teenager Kofi Jeremy Amoako makes Bundesliga debut for VfL Wolfsburg

Published on: 18 December 2023
Kofi Jeremy Amoako

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Kofi Jeremy Amoako made his Bundesliga debut for VfL Wolfsburg in a thrilling match against Darmstadt.

With the score tied 0-0 and stoppage time looming, the 18-year-old replaced the injured Mattias Svanberg, becoming the first player born in 2003 to appear in the Bundesliga.

Amoako's debut was a testament to his impressive performances for Wolfsburg's U19 team, where he served as captain and excelled in all 12 games of the Junior Bundesliga season.

Despite the pressure of entering the fray at such a crucial moment, Amoako displayed composure and skill, helping his team secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The match was filled with drama, as VfL Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix received a red card in the 27th minute. Nevertheless, Lovro Majer's precise right-footed strike from the centre of the box, assisted by Jonas Wind, proved to be the difference maker.

Amoako's historic appearance marks a bright beginning for the young talent, who aspires to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Kevin De Bruyne.

With his dedication and natural ability, he is destined to impact the Bundesliga scene significantly.

