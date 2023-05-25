Ghanaian teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe all but relegated from Scottish Premiership with Dundee United

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe has suffered a relegation from the Scottish Premier League with his club Dundee United after their home defeat to Kilmarnock FC on Wednesday night.

Dundee's stay in the Scottish top-flight came to end following their 3-0 humiliating loss to Kilmarnock at the Tannadice Park in the relegation playoffs.

Northern Irish forward Kyle Vassell profited from a dismal defending to bury the first goal of the match in the 14th minute.

Vassell doubled the advantage for the visiting team one minute to the halftime break.

Kilmarnock sealed the victory to ensure their safety after Innes Cameron netted the third goal of the encounter in the 83rd minute of the penultimate fixture of the season.

Dundee are languishing bottom on the league standings with 31 points from 37 games with one match left to end the 2022-23 campaign.

They are three points adrift of the safety places and eight goals worse off with their last round away visit to Motherwell FC on Sunday.

Anim Cudjoe has made 11 appearances so far for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership this season. He also played one match in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The 19-year-old featured in the Scottish FA Cup and League Cup, where he played four matches in total in both competitions.