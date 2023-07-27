Ghanaian teenager Nana-Wadieh Agyekum to move to Brooke House College Academy in England

American-born Ghanaian teenager Nana-Wadieh Agyekum is making a move to England to join Brooke House College Football Academy from the United States of America.

The 14-year-old is moving from New York-based academy Blau Weiss Gottschee, where he hopes to take his development to another level.

The Brooke House College Football Academy was introduced in 2008.

The Academy now has over 150 players, aged 11 to 19 from all ethnic backgrounds.

To date, 21 players have progressed to a professional football career after leaving Brooke House College, including Tanzania and KRC Genk player Kelvin John.

Agyekum leaves Gottschee as one of the best talents amongst his peers at the football school. He is highly rated by coaches and is tipped to be one of the next football breakout stars.

He is versatile forward, who can play across the three positions upfront, and can as well excel as an attacking midfielder.

Agyekum is eligible to represent Ghana and the USA at the international level.