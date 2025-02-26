Ghanaian teenager Prince Amoako Junior shares excitement over FC Nordsjaelland move

Ghanaian talent Prince Amoako Junior has described his move to FC Nordsjaelland as a dream come true. The 18-year-old forward, a product of the Right to Dream Academy, has now officially signed with the Danish club and is eager to make an impact.

"It feels really good to sign my first contract with FC Nordsjaelland," Prince shared.

"Farum and Nordsjaelland already feel like a second home to me, which is why I couldn’t imagine a better place to start my professional career."

Prince expressed his deep connection to the club’s development system, highlighting the bond between Right to Dream and Nordsjaelland.

"It’s a club and organization that means an incredible amount to me. Right to Dream and Nordsjaelland are like family, and I already feel very comfortable here," he said.

While he faces a rehabilitation period due to injury, Prince remains optimistic.

"I will keep doing what I’m good at. I love being on the ball and entertaining the fans," he stated.

"It’s going to be a dream come true when I step out onto the Right to Dream Park for my first Superliga match."

The young forward is determined to give his best for the club and its supporters, promising to work hard and continue his development at the highest level.