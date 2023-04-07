Ghanaian teenager Prince Kwabena Adu scores twice to open scoring account in Belarus

Ghanaian youngster Prince Kwabena Adu scored his first goal in the Belarusian Premier League when FC Isloch trounced FC Smorgon in a matchday three fixture on Friday.

The former Bechem United forward went ahead to score twice as Isloch claimed a resounding 4-0 victory in the end at the Yunost Stadium in Smorgon.

The visitors got their noses in front in the match as early as the 17th minute through midfielder Valeriy Senko.

Young midfielder Gleb Rovdo doubled the lead for Isloch a minute later before the Ghanaian teenager netted his first in the game in the 24th minute, with Rovdo being the provider.

Kwabena Adu sealed the victory for Isloch in the 60th minute with his second goal of the afternoon after he was set up by defender Ilia Kalachev.

Former Inter Allies FC defender Fard Ibrahim enjoyed the full throttle of the match for Isloch.

The 19-year-old highly-rated forward has two goals in three games since the start of the 2023 season of the Belarusian Premier League.