Ghanaian teenager Samuel Amo-Ameyaw makes Premier League debut in Southampton stalemate against Liverpool

English-born Ghanaian teenager Samuel Amo-Ameyaw was handed his Premier League debut on the last day when Southampton FC drew with Liverpool FC in eight-goal thriller.

The 16-year-old made his very first appearance for the Southampton first team as they played out a 4-4 stalemate at the St. Mary's Stadium in the last league game of the season.

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana scored twice for the Saints in the game, with the other two goals coming from James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong.

Diogo Jota - two goals, Roberto Firmino and Cody Gakpo were the scorers for Liverpool as they came two goals down to earn a point from the game.

Amo-Ameyaw was introduced in the match to make his first premiership bow in the 87th minute when he replaced Ward-Prowse.

The England U17 winger joined Southampton in August last year from the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

He made 12 appearances and four times in the Premier League Two this season. He played five matches and scored thrice with one assist for the Southampton U18s.

Amo-Ameyaw also featured in the FA Youth Cup and the EFL Trophy.