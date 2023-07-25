Ghanaian teenager Samuel Amo-Ameyaw signs first professional contract at Southampton

English-born Ghanaian teenager Samuel Amo-Ameyaw has signed his first professional contract with Southampton FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 17-year-old earns himself the deal after impressing during his first season at the club after joining from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Amo-Ameyaw made his first senior appearance for The Saints on the last day of the Premier League last season when they drew 4-4 with Liverpool at the St. Mary's Stadium.

On signing his new deal, the youngster said: "Coming into Southampton, the first thing I wanted to do was try and work my way up as quickly as possible.

"Winning the league with B-team [Under-21s], it was a massive achievement for all of us and then making my Premier League debut at 16, again a good achievement and I just want to push on now.

"The manager [Russell Martin] wants me to push on, stay in-and-around the first team if I can, get some game time. But keep pushing on and seeing what I can do."

Amo-Ameyaw has already featured for Southampton in all three of their pre-season friendlies this season against Benfica, Goztepe, and Reading.

The highly-rated winger made a total of 24 matches across all competitions last term, scoring 7 goals and providing 1 assist in the process