Ghanaian teenager Shadirac Chyreme joins Ferencváros on loan from EurAfrica FC

Hungarian champions Ferencváros have announced that Shadirac Chyreme, an 18-year-old Ghanaian centre-back, has joined their youth team on loan until the end of the season.

Chyreme impressed the club's technical team during trials last September and made his debut on the bench in a recent match.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, Ferencváros expressed their excitement about the signing, while Chyreme said he is looking forward to making an impact on and off the pitch.

"I want to be successful, but I also want to make an impact on the lives of people around me, including teammates, fans, and coaching staff members," he said.