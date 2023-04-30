Ghanaian Terrell Agyemang helps Manchester City U21 clinch Premier League 2 title

English midfielder of Ghanaian descent Terrell Agyemang played a vital role in helping Manchester City U21 clinch the 2022/23 English Premier League 2 title.

The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes as City secured a 4-3 home win over Wolves U21 in the match-week 25 fixture at the Academy Stadium on Saturday.

Agyemang, who was born to Ghanaian parents in London, is a natural central midfielder but has been deployed as a right-back at the Manchester City U21 team.

He put on an explosive performance on the right side of the flanks throughout the game, contributing to his team's victory.

Manchester City's U21 team now leads the Premier League 2 table with thirteen points clear of second-placed Chelsea and has a game in hand against Arsenal next weekend in London.

The team's impressive run this season has been bolstered by Agyemang's contributions and the performances of other talented youngsters in the squad.

Agyemang's success at the Manchester City U21 team has not gone unnoticed, and he has caught the attention of both Ghana and England for potential future international appearances.

With his dual eligibility, the young midfielder has a difficult decision to make regarding which national team to represent.