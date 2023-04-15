Ghanaian Terry Ablade scores for Fulham U-21 in defeat to PSV

Finnish-born Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade scored a consolation goal for Fulham u-21 in their 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven u-21 in the Premier League International Cup on Thursday night.

The first half of the encounter was goalless, but after the break, PSV Eindhoven u-21 played with more intensity.

Their pressure paid off, and forward Ismael Saibari opened the scoring in the 49th minute. Jason van Duiven then doubled the lead in the 79th minute before Fulham's talisman Terry Ablade quickly pulled one back.

Despite Ablade's efforts, PSV managed to hold on until full-time, securing their place in the competition's final. The Dutch side has remained unbeaten in the group stages and reached the semi-finals after big wins over Arsenal and Everton.

In the group stages, PSV U21 had beaten West Ham United (5-0), Manchester United (2-0), and Arsenal (7-2).

They drew 2-2 with Brighton Hove Albion before earning a 3-0 win against Everton U21 in the quarter-finals.

PSV will now face the winner of the match between Crystal Palace and Valencia in the final of the Premier League International Cup.

With such an impressive track record in the competition so far, PSV will be hoping to lift the trophy and cement their status as one of Europe's most promising young teams.