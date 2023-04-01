Ghanaian Terry Ablade scores own goal in Fulham U-21 draw

Finnish-born Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade had a moment to forget in Fulham U-21's match against Leicester City U-21, as he scored an own goal in the 2-2 draw on Friday evening.

The game started brightly for Fulham, with Martial Godo almost catching the Leicester defence off guard in the opening minutes. However, it was Leicester's Chris Popov who had the first shot on target, with his curling left-footed attempt parried away by goalkeeper Sam Wickens.

Fulham were awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute after Ablade was fouled in the area by Leicester goalkeeper Brad Young. Luke Harris stepped up and coolly converted the spot-kick to put Fulham in the lead.

Just before half-time, Fulham were awarded another penalty for a handball in the box, but Harris saw his effort saved by Young.

Leicester started the second half brightly and were soon level thanks to a set-piece that led to Ablade's unfortunate own goal. Harris then put Fulham back in front in the 72nd minute, but Kian Pennant scored a late equaliser for Leicester to ensure the game ended 2-2.

Despite Ablade's own goal, it was a positive performance from Fulham's U-21s, who will be looking to build on this result in their next fixture.