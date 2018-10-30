Ghanaian trio Afful, Abubakar and Mensah's Columbus Crew to face Rooney's DC United in MLS play-offs

Ghana defenders Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar's Columbus Crew will travel to play DC United for the first leg of the play-offs in the Major League Soccer.

The Gold and Blacks are set to open the Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday, November 1.

The winner of the game between the Black and Gold and DC United would advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The second leg of the tie will be played on November 4 at MAPFRE Stadium.

Under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, Crew SC has reached the playoffs four out of five seasons, reaching the 2015 MLS Cup as well as reaching the Eastern Conference Championship in 2017.

Columbus Crew finished fifth in the regular season.