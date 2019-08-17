Ghanaian trio benched by Fortuna Düsseldorf in Bundesliga opener

All three Ghanaian players Bernard Tekpetey, Kassim Adams and Kelvin Ofori will start from the bench in Fortuna Düsseldorf's Bundesliga opener at Werder Bremen.

The trio were impressive in pre-season and last week's German Cup win and many thought at least one could have earned a starting role.

But Head coach Friedhelm Funkel has a different strategy for this away game.

Adams, a centre back, joined two weeks ago on loan from TSG Hoffenheim and despite his experience will be a substitute.

Midfielder Ofori came off the bench to replace injured countryman Nana Ampomah in the Cup win last Saturday.

Striker Bernard Tekpetey started last week but was substituted at half time last week.