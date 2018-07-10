Ghanaian trio Boateng, Adjapong and Duncan join Sassuolo pre-season training

Ghanaian trio Kevin-Prince Boateng, Joseph Alfred Duncan and Claud Adjapong have joined Sassuolo's pre-season training at the Vipiteno-Racines.

The three Africans have been busily working out at their camping base where they will continue to train until July 26.

They are among 27 players currently on their pre-season programme.

Boateng joined the side after ending his stay at German side Frankfurt while Alfred Duncan is a subject of huge interest from Inter Milan.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Duncan, 25, is just one step ahead of joining the Nerazzurri ahead of the new season.

Goalkeepers: Andrea Consigli , Gianluca Pegolo , Giacomo Satalino

Defenders: Claud Adjapong , Cristian Dell'Orco , Gianmarco Ferrari , Edoardo Goldaniga , Mauricio Lemos , Timo Letschert , Pol Lirola , Riccardo Marchizza , Federico Peluso , LeonardoSernicola

Midfielders: Filippo Bandinelli , Francesco Cassata , Filip Djuricic , Alfred Duncan , Francesco Magnanelli , Simone Missiroli , Stefano Sensi .

Attackers: Khouma Babacar , Domenico Berardi , Kevin-Prince Boateng , Federico Di Francesco , Alessandro Matri , Jens Odgaard , Giacomo Raspadori .

THE OTHERS: Leonardo Fontanesi , Antonino Ragusa , Federico Ricci , Giovanni Sbrissa and Marcello Trotta continue the differentiated preparation for the Ricci Stadium. Davide Frattesi , Gianluca Scamacca and Alessandro Tripaldelli are involved with the National Under 19 team.