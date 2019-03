Three Ghanaian players were second joint top scorers at the recently concluded 2019 Viareggio Cup.

Bernard Asante [Nania FC], Jonah Attuquaye [Berekum Chelsea] and Eric Appiah [Club Bruges] were tied on three goals apiece.

Berekum Chelsea made history in the tournament by becoming the first African country to reach the quarter-final in his 71 years of existence.

They got eliminated by Italian side Genoa.