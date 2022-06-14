Ghanaian trio handed contract offers by Crystal Palace 

Crystal Palace have prepared new contract offers for three Ghanaian players in the academy ahead of the next season.

The Ghanaian trio Malachi Boateng, David Boateng and Joshua Addae are among five academy players that have been offered new contracts by the club.

The trio enjoyed game more time for Palace last season and were impressive.

Malachi Boateng recorded 20 appearances for the Crystal Palace U23 team, David made 16 appearances and Joshua Addae was capped 14 times.

"Every player in this club's Academy deserves enormous recognition for their commitment and dedication to their personal development, which is a continual process", Academy Director Gary Issott said.

"To those who have been retained by the club, I would like to congratulate each of them. In itself being retained by Crystal Palace should motivate them to double down on their efforts to improve each and every day, and I wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."