Ghanaian trio Lalas, Donsu and Opare feature as Colorado Rapids suffer preseason friendly defeat to Arsenal

Ghanaian trio Lalas Abubakar, Kwesi Donsu and Kofi Opare were all in action for Colorado Rapids in a preseason friendly defeat to English giants Arsenal.

Opare started with Donsu and Abubakar coming off the bench as the American club suffered a 3-0 defeat to the gunners.

Eddie Nketiah- another player of Ghanaian descent- set up Bukayo Saka for Arsenal's opener in the 13th minute before James Olayinka doubled the lead 16 minutes laters.

The English giants went into the break with a comfortable lead in a half dominated by new gunner signing Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian capped off an excellent performance with Arsenal's third of the game on the hour mark.

Ibrahim Yaro was on the bench of Colorado Rapids and did the opportunity to play against English Premier League side.