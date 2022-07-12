Ghanaian trio named in Crystal Palace squad for pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia

Ghanaian trio Jordan Ayew, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Malachi Boateng have been named in a 26-man Crystal Palace squad for the pre-season tour of Asia.
The three players are expected to play a role in the games line up for the tour.
Crystal Palace will play Liverpool on July 15 in Singapore before travelling to Australia four days later to face Manchester United in Melbourne.
The Eagles will end their tour with a match against Leeds United in Perth.
Missing from the squad is Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp, who will stay behind and work with assistant manager Osian Roberts in South London.
Jordan Ayew and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi were on target for Crystal Palace in their pre-season victory over Millwall last Saturday.
Below is the squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Vicente Guaita
Jack Butland
Remi Matthews
DEFENDERS
Joachim Andersen
Nathaniel Clyne
Tyrick Mitchell
Joel Ward
Tayo Adaramola
Jake O’Brien
Cardo Siddik
Dan Quick
Kaden Rodney
MIDFIELDERS
Luka Milivojevic
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Malcolm Ebiowei
Jadan Raymond
Malachi Boateng
David Ozoh
Killian Phillips
Scott Banks
FORWARDS
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Odsonne Edouard
Jordan Ayew
Rob Street
Victor Akinwale
Ademola Ola-Adebomi