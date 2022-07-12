Ghanaian trio named in Crystal Palace squad for pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia

Ghanaian trio Jordan Ayew, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Malachi Boateng have been named in a 26-man Crystal Palace squad for the pre-season tour of Asia.

The three players are expected to play a role in the games line up for the tour.

Crystal Palace will play Liverpool on July 15 in Singapore before travelling to Australia four days later to face Manchester United in Melbourne.

The Eagles will end their tour with a match against Leeds United in Perth.

Missing from the squad is Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp, who will stay behind and work with assistant manager Osian Roberts in South London.

Jordan Ayew and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi were on target for Crystal Palace in their pre-season victory over Millwall last Saturday.

Below is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Vicente Guaita

Jack Butland

Remi Matthews

DEFENDERS

Joachim Andersen

Nathaniel Clyne

Tyrick Mitchell

Joel Ward

Tayo Adaramola

Jake O’Brien

Cardo Siddik

Dan Quick

Kaden Rodney

MIDFIELDERS

Luka Milivojevic

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Malcolm Ebiowei

Jadan Raymond

Malachi Boateng

David Ozoh

Killian Phillips

Scott Banks

FORWARDS

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Odsonne Edouard

Jordan Ayew

Rob Street

Victor Akinwale

Ademola Ola-Adebomi