Ghanaian trio Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye earn promotion to Swedish top-flight with Halmstads BK

Ghanaian trio Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye have secured promotion to the Swedish top-flight with Halmstads BK for the 2023 season.

Halmstads were confirmed to have book their place in the Swedish Allsvenkan on Saturday despite losing to AFC Eskilstuna.

Eskilstuna recorded a 2-0 victory over Halmstads in the penultimate match of the 2022 season in the Swedish Superettan but that couldn't deter the latter from gaining promotion.

Ofosu-Ayeh, Karim and Boakye all featured in the said game at the at the Tunavallen Stadium in Eskilstuna.

Halmstads will finish the campaign at the second place even though there is one more game to shut the season.

They have 53 points from 29 matches, six points behind leaders IF Brommapojkarna and five ahead of 3rd placed Oster IF.

Ofosu-Ayeh has made 24 appearances for Halmstads in the season where he managed to two goals and provided four assists in the process.

Karim who is a former Hearts of Oak player has played in all 29 matches and has scored 5 goals and has assisted 7 other goals to help Halmstads return to the Swedish top division.

Boakye has also managed to make 25 appearances this campaign and has contributed to two goals.