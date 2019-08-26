Ghanaian trio Tetteh, Twumasi & Chibsah instrumental in Gaziantep thrashing of Genclerbirligi

Ghanaian trio Aziz Tetteh, Patrick Twumasi and Rahman Chibsah played vital roles as Gazişehir Gaziantep picked their first maximum points of the season following a 4-1 win over Genclegrbirligi.

The Red and Black lads coach Marius Sumudica rung several changes in the line-up that suffered a 5-0 defeat to Fenerbahce in the opening day of the league last Monday.

The tactical and personal change worked perfectly for Gaziantep as they started the match brightly.

They were given the initiative through Olarewanju Kayode in the 32nd minute before the Nigerian forward made it 2-0 from the spot in the 40th minute.

Turkish midfielder Guray Vural extended Gaziantep advantage in the 56th minute before Berat Ayberk Ozdemir pulled a goal back for the visitors.

However, the hosts regained their three-goal cushioning Oguz Ceylan’s 72nd minute strike.

Tetteh and Twumasi enjoyed full throttle while Chibsah played the entire second half of the game after coming in for Papy Djilobodji at half time.