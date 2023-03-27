Ghanaian trio win first trophy with Cyprus side Apollon Ladies Football Club

Ghanaian trio Elshaddai Acheampong, Elizabeth Oppong and Olivia Anokye have won their first silverware in their first season with Cyprus side Apollon Ladies Football Club.

The trio were key players for Apollon this season as they emerged champions of the Cyprus Women’s top-flight league.

Former Gorkulam Karela forward Elshaddai Acheamong scored 15 goals in the just ended campaign for the champions.

Olivia Anokye and Elizabeth Oppong joined the club in 2021 but where loaned to Lefkothea Ladies Football club for the season.

The duo returned to help Apollon win the championship following an impressive outing on loan.

Olivia joined from Portuguese side A DOS Francos and Elizabeth joined from Ghanaian side Thunder Queen's.

Elshaddai also joined Apollon just last year from Indian champions ,Gorkulam Karela ,where she was the top scorer.