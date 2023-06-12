GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 12 June 2023
Ghanaian Wahab Ackwei scores crucial goal in Rio Grande Valley FC draw with Miami FC

Ghanaian defender Wahab Ackwei was the hero for Rio Grande Valley FC as they battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Miami FC in the USL Championship at H-E-B Park.

Ackwei's crucial goal, a left-footed shot, rescued his team from defeat and secured a hard-fought point.

The match showcased the determination and resilience of both teams, with the scoreline fluctuating throughout the game. Kyle Murphy gave Miami FC an early lead with a penalty, but Rio Grande Valley FC responded strongly.

Wilmer Cabrera and Frank López found the net to give the home team a 2-1 advantage. However, Miami FC fought back, equalizing through Claudio Repetto and then taking the lead with Ryan Telfer's goal.

It was Ackwei's timely strike that ensured the match ended in a draw, leaving both teams with a share of the points.

 

 

 

 

