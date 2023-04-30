Ghanaian Wesley Fonguck helps Southend secure comeback win

Ghanaian midfielder Wesley Fonguck played a crucial role in Southend United's recent victory against Wealdstone.

Fonguck scored a vital equaliser early in the second half, collecting a loose ball and bending it into the net to bring his team level.

Fonguck, who was born and raised in London, has been with Southend since 2020, joining the club from Barnet. Known for his technical ability and versatility, he has become an integral part of Southend's midfield.

The 25-year-old has expressed his delight at helping his team secure the victory, praising the team's resilience in coming from behind to take all three points.

Fonguck's performance will undoubtedly have caught the attention of Southend's fans, who will be hoping to see more from the talented midfielder in the coming weeks and months.