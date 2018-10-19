Ghanaian wing-wizard Emmanuel Essigba named in Esbjerg FB squad ahead of Hobro IF clash

Ghanaian wing-wizard Emmanuel Oti Essigba has been named in Esbjerg FB squad for their Friday's Danish League clash against Hobro IF.

Esbjerb have been one of the surprising teams in the ongoing Danish top flight league after winning five, drawing three and losing four matches as they sit 4th on the standings.

The Blue and White lads will be hoping to continue with their impressive start to the campaign when they welcome Hobro IF to the Blue Water Arena.

Coach John Lammers has called up 18 players for the clash including Emmanuel Essigba, who has been in swashbuckling for the side.

Despite missing some games through injury, Oti has made eight appearances for the West Jyland-based side.

Below is the full squad list:

1. Jonas Jensen 16. Jeppe Højbjerg

4. Agus Garcia 5. Markus Halsti 6. Lasha Parunashvili 7. Joni Kauko 8. Rodolph Austin 9. Adrian Petre 14. Jesper Lauridsen 17. Emmanuel Oti Essigba 21. Mark Brink 23. Yuri Yakovenko 24. Kristian Riis 25. Jeppe Brinch 26 Mathias Kristensen 32. Nikolaj Hagelskjær 38. Jacob Lungi Sørensen 50. Mads Larsen

Injured players: 10. Rafael van der Vaart (Length still uncertain) 11. Adnane Tighadouini (Length still uncertain) 40. Daniel Anyembe (Length still uncertain)