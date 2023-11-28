Ghanaian winger Agyemang Diawusie dies at 25

German-born Ghanaian forward Agyemang Diawusie has died.

The Jahn Regensburg winger sadly passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

"The club is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic event," Regensburg announced. Details with regards to the death of the player is yet to be made public, but the "terrible news" was received on Tuesday.

"The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and our thoughts are with Agyemang's family, relatives, close friends and companions," added the club on their official social media handles. .

"Due to the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask that their privacy be respected."

Diawusie last played for the club on November 4 in the game against 1860 Munich.

The 25-year-old represented Germany at youth levels.

"The Schanzer family mourns the death of Agyemang Diawusie: It is with deep sadness that we received the news that the former FCI professional (2018-2020) died on Tuesday at the age of 25. Our thoughts are with the bereaved," wrote former club FC Ingolstadt.