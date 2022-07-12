Ghanaian winger Agyemang Diawusie signs for Austrian club SV Ried

Germany-born Ghanaian right winger Agyemang Diawusie has joined Austrian Bundesliga club SV Ried on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 24-year-old forward completed his move from Germany on Tuesday after signing a two-year contract.

Diawusie left Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden after his contract run out at the end of the 2021-22 season where he managed 17 appearances in all competitions.

The former Germany U19 player began his career at Regensburg Youth, he left to Nurnberg to continue his development.

Diawusie later joined RB Leipzig U19 where he spent two seasons before gaining first team status in 2018. He had loan spells at Wehen and Ingolstadt before signing for Dresden in 2020.

"I'm really happy to finally be able to step on the gas again and be on the pitch. It's now time for me to show my performance consistently for a year," Diawusie said.

"I want to use the platform that SV Guntamatic Ried offers me. I'm good at one-on-ones, I'm fast and I want to help the team with these strengths."