Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah signs new two-year QPR contract

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah has agreed to extend his contract with Queens Park Rangers for another two years.

The 34-year-old joined the Championship club from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020.

Since then, the former Bristol City, Middlesbrough, and Aston Villa right-winger has appeared in 72 games for QPR, scoring four goals.

"He's a big QPR fan and he brings real personality into the group," said manager Michael Beale.

"He had a really positive season last year so we are delighted."

He contributed six goals to help the Hoops finish 11th at the end of the 2021-22 season scoring two and assisting four.

Adomah managed more starts in the last season compared to the campaign before, with him starting 22 times. He started just seven matches in his first season at the club.