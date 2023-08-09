Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff hoping to secure first team action with Eintracht Frankfurt 

Ghanaian and Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff has expressed his desire to earn a place in the starting eleven for the upcoming season.

Knauff recently made a comeback after an injury and played in the season opener against Nottingham Forest.

In an interview with "Bild," he discussed his recovery journey, revealing his diligent rehabilitation efforts that led to a swift return to the pitch, beating expectations by two weeks.

"It just healed well. We checked it again and again. It's about how it heals and what the pain is like. We worked very well in rehab, so it went two weeks faster than expected ," explained the former Dortmund player, who now also has expectations of himself: "There's not much left to get to 100 percent. I want to work my way into the first eleven and play as much as possible."

The winger's commitment to his comeback is a testament to his passion for the game and his eagerness to contribute to his team's success.

Having endured an injury setback, Knauff's quick rehabilitation process allowed him to reclaim his spot on the field.

Knauff, who was on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Borussia Dortmund for the last two seasons, made a permanent move to the club in June 2023.

He scored his first goal of the season in November 2022, which proved to be the game-winner for Frankfurt.