Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff makes progress in injury comeback

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff is making progress in his journey to return from injury, as announced by the club during their pre-season reporting.

After suffering a collarbone break in mid-June, Knauff joined his teammates on the training ground for the first time on Wednesday.

Although it was a partial entry into the training, the German-Ghanaian participated in some activities before moving on to individual work.

Knauff's recovery is an encouraging sign for Frankfurt, especially after securing his services on a permanent transfer from Dortmund in July.

The talented winger signed a contract with Frankfurt that will keep him at the club until 2028.

With Knauff back in training, the club and fans are hopeful to see him fully fit and ready to contribute on the field once the new season kicks off.