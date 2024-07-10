Ghanaian winger Antwi-Adjei in talks with Standard Liege

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei is nearing a move to Belgian club Standard Liege after his contract with Bochum expired.

The 30-year-old is a free agent and met with Standard Liege this week to discuss a transfer.

He's expected to sign with the Belgian club if they can reach an agreement.

Antwi-Adjei played a key role in helping Bochum avoid relegation last season, contributing two goals and two assists in 25 appearances.

This potential transfer would mark a new chapter in his career, taking him to the Belgian Jupiler Pro League for the first time.

Antwi-Adjei, who was born in Germany, has made three appearances for the Ghana national team since his debut in 2019 in an AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.