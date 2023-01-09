Ghanaian winger Arvin Appiah completes loan move to Malaga CF

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Arvin Appiah has joined Spanish outfit Malaga CF on loan for the rest of the season.

Appiah joins Malaga from UD Almeria as he continues his development in Spain.

"The young winger arrives at the Blue and Whites on loan from UD Almería. The player, who will soon join Pepe Mel’s discipline, signs a contract until the end of the season," wrote Malaga confirming the arrival of the winger.

The UD Almeria player returned on loan from Tenerife in January but has been farmed out for another spell.

Appiah was spotted at José Burgos Sports City during Malaga's friendly against Swiss side FC Winterthur before putting pen to paper.

The former England U17 star has struggled his his 8.8 million move from Nottingham Forest to Almeria, spending most of the time on the fringes.

Appiah wanted a return to England to join Ipswich but the Spanish side insisted he stayed in the country.

The 22-year-old has a year-and-a-half left on his current contract with Almeria.