Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah on target as Simba SC beat KMC in Tanzania

Former Asante Kotoko forward Augustine Okrah continued his rich run of form in Tanzania with another goal as Simba beat KMC on Boxing Day.

The Ghana international gave his side a second half lead as the Reds defeated Kinondoni Municipal Council FC 3-1 on the road.

The visitors took an early lead through John Bocco in the 15th minute but the hosts responded through Sadala Lipangile.

Okrah scored after the break to make it 2-1 before Henoc Inonga Baka sealed victory with a fine finish.

The victory keeps Simba in second place behind league leaders Young Africans, with six points separating the two sides.

Okrah joined the CAF Champions League campaigners after leaving Bechem United at the end of last season, where he played a key role as the Hunters finished in top four position.

He also led them to the final of the FA Cup, a game he scored in as Bechem United lost 2-1 to Hearts of Oak.