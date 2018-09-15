Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison set to join Congolese side Motema Pembe next week

Former Ashantigold winger Bernard Morrison is set to join Congolese side DC Motema Pembe next week.

The 25 year old left South African giants Orlando Pirates last month and was expected to join the club on a free agent.

However, it emerged the pacy winger's contract with Pirates has not been terminated as it was reported earlier.

According to reports, Pembe had to pay Pirates an undisclosed amount of money before signing the player officially.

Morrison left Pirates in a cloud of controversy after Pirates initially announced that he would be moving to Chippa United. The player took to Facebook to label the move “fake news”.

The ex-AS VITA star rejecting the move was met with harsh criticism from United’s chairman, Sivive Mpengesi, claiming the player had received a travel allowance to help with his move from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth.

Morrison is expected to join the Kinshasa outfit on Monday.